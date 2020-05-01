Contents
Cover Story
10 Looking Immigration Right in the Eye: The Church understands that a simple solution to the crisis does not exist, Jim Graves
Features
7 Forgiveness: Poem, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
15 The Freedom of Forgiveness: A couple helped “boat people” find peace, Joy McCuen
16 Sister’s Lessons: Cardinal Tobin’s message on refugees triggers memories, Dave Cool
18 Finding Our Way Back Home: Prodigal Son parable fuels a journey to God, Bob Blundell
23 Indulgence Granted During Pandemic: Free Pamphlets Offered
24 Hands to the Plow: Profiles in Service: Tempted to quit priest-hood, he turns to Mom
26 On Her Own Terms: Meditation: Mema inspires, even in her last moments.
28 Social Justice Work of Dorothy Day Continues: Profile: A chat with Dorothy’s granddaughter
30 Island Dreams: Fiction: Teens face the meaning of growing up, Ellen B. Dailey
Columns
2 From the Editor: Quenching our thirst for peace, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: On eagles’ wings, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: Once a mother, Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: The internet’s dark side…. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
9 Faith Hits Home: Here’s to imperfect parents!…. Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
22 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: A day of thanksgiving, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
34 Special Editorial: Unleashing the monk within, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
35 Around the Table
36 A Word from the Pope
36 Bible Quiz
37 Catholic Crossword
38 Game Answers
38 On the Shelf
39 On the Screen
40 The Lighter Side