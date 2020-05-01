Cover Story

10 Looking Immigration Right in the Eye: The Church understands that a simple solution to the crisis does not exist, Jim Graves

Features

7 Forgiveness: Poem, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

15 The Freedom of Forgiveness: A couple helped “boat people” find peace, Joy McCuen

16 Sister’s Lessons: Cardinal Tobin’s message on refugees triggers memories, Dave Cool

18 Finding Our Way Back Home: Prodigal Son parable fuels a journey to God, Bob Blundell

23 Indulgence Granted During Pandemic: Free Pamphlets Offered

24 Hands to the Plow: Profiles in Service: Tempted to quit priest-hood, he turns to Mom

26 On Her Own Terms: Meditation: Mema inspires, even in her last moments.

28 Social Justice Work of Dorothy Day Continues: Profile: A chat with Dorothy’s granddaughter

30 Island Dreams: Fiction: Teens face the meaning of growing up, Ellen B. Dailey

Columns

2 From the Editor: Quenching our thirst for peace, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: On eagles’ wings, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Once a mother, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: The internet’s dark side…. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

9 Faith Hits Home: Here’s to imperfect parents!…. Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

22 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: A day of thanksgiving, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

34 Special Editorial: Unleashing the monk within, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

35 Around the Table

36 A Word from the Pope

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 Game Answers

38 On the Shelf

39 On the Screen

40 The Lighter Side