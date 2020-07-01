Cover Story

10 Cultivating Empathy: We agents of Jesus must empty ourselves of ego to take on the pain of others, Mark C. McCann

Features

16 Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati: The story of a young Italian’s lifetime of generosity, Dawn Peterman Allred-Kraemer, PhD

19 Serving with Gratitude: Profiles in Service: “God’s goodness will go on!” Fr. David Polek, CSsR

20 Tireless Minister of Mercy: COVID-19 triggers memories of a priest’s service in a crisis, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

24 Jesus Lives on Colfax Avenue: A beacon of hope on the “wickedest street” in America, Robert I. Craig

27 Last One Standing Meditation: What’s next? Sue Rice

28 Catholics for Change: Profile: Group spawned by tragedies serves to revitalize the faith

30 Bringing Hope to the Louisiana Delta, Sr. Bernie Barrett, SHSP

33 Getting Through It: Fiction: We know neither the day nor the hour, Gregg Heid

36 A Prayer for These Times, St. Augustine

39 Fragments: Poem, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

Columns

2 From the Editor: The Cherished Familiar, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Post-lockdown Liturgies, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: The Graces of Commitment, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: Missing Essentials ….. Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home: A Time to Clean…. Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

23 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Our Prayers Matter, Carol Monaco

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

38 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side