Cover Story

10 The Faithful Vote: Taking a well-informed conscience to the polls, Michael Wright

Features

16 Lean on Jesus: Understanding grief and faith development stages help us work through our pain, Mary Ann Reese

20 In Houses of God: Beauty, Culture Unite Pictorial: Spanish religious sites in New Mexico adorn a stunning landscape, Jeff Black

22 The Glories of Recovery: Catholic faith can help addicts become, stay sober and live in joy, Paul Sofranco

25 The Confessional: “What the devil?” Meditation, Anonymous

26 Suicide: An Epidemic Amidst a Pandemic: The declining role of God is a factor in this crisis, doctors contend, Ray Cavanaugh

30 “The Sum of Our Years” Profiles in Service: A “tough German” celebrates a diamond anniversary at 96

32 We’ll Be Waiting: Fiction, Rebecca L. Monroe

39 From Ground Zero: Poem, Glenda Wiegard

Columns

2 From the Editor: Shifting smoothly , Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Confessions of a Southern white man , Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Many questions, one good answer, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: Auditing racism ….. Most Rev. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

14 Faith Hits Home: A time of surrender, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

15 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: A prayer for anxiety, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

35 Around the Table

36 A Word from the Pope

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

38 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side