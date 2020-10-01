Cover Story

10 Heroes for God and All His Children: Spotlighting Catholic chaplains who earned the Medal of Honor, Peter E. Mayeux

Features

14 Our Shaky Trust: Today, as always, truth is our friend., Carol Monaco

20 Gay and Catholic: Now what? Eileen Wernsman

24 Devotion to the Nursing Mother: Our Lady of La Leche rests on a sacred acre, Rita Mantone

28 The Last Touchdown: Meditation: A hero is celebrated, B. G. Kelley

30 The Power of a Brother’s Tenderness: Profiles in Service: In Brazil, “I discovered a place so much poorer than I had ever seen.”

32 Behind the Masks: Fiction: A retired grandma goes to work to help her grandchild, Ken Neuser

35 A Saint of Our Own: Book Excerpt: How the quest for a holy hero helped Catholics become American, Kathleen Sprows Cummings

Columns

2 From the Editor: The stress of yes and no, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: A hunger for home, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: God’s word is with us always, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: “Father, should I vote or not?” Fr. Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

9 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: For the love of God, Carol Monaco

18 Faith Hits Home: October assurances, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

19 Around the Table

36 A Word from the Pope

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf and On the Screen

39 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side