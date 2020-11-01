Contents
Contents:
10 Homelessness: Catholics in two regions exemplify how to answer the call of Christ, Jim Graves
Features:
16 Making Matrimony the True Sacrament It Is: Bible and Catechism are tools couples can use in bringing permanence to marriage, Fr. Gary Lauenstein, CSsR
25 Living Thanks: Profiles in Service: A singular sentiment on lifetimes of ministry
26 The Divine Ascent of the Church Lady: Book Excerpt: From A Bad Catholic’s Essays on What’s Wrong with the World, Marc Barnes
28 My Guardian Angel: Meditation: A veteran’s remembrance, Bradley Harper
30 Flight of the Hummingbird: Fiction, Michael T. Best
39 My Evening Prayer: Poem, Robert Johnson
Columns:
2 From the Editor: The color of perception, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: Hellzapoppin: Satan speaks, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: A plentiful harvest of hearts, Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: Grieve with the grieving, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
15 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The dwelling place of God, Br. Daniel Korn
34 Faith Hits Home: Memories: Seek inspiration and healing, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
In Every Issue:
4 Contributors
4 Mail
35 Around the Table
36 A Word from the Pope
36 Bible Quiz
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
38 Game Answers
40 The Lighter Side