Contents:

10 Homelessness: Catholics in two regions exemplify how to answer the call of Christ, Jim Graves

Feature s:

16 Making Matrimony the True Sacrament It Is: Bible and Catechism are tools couples can use in bringing permanence to marriage, Fr. Gary Lauenstein, CSsR

25 Living Thanks: Profiles in Service: A singular sentiment on lifetimes of ministry

26 The Divine Ascent of the Church Lady: Book Excerpt: From A Bad Catholic’s Essays on What’s Wrong with the World, Marc Barnes

28 My Guardian Angel: Meditation: A veteran’s remembrance, Bradley Harper

30 Flight of the Hummingbird: Fiction, Michael T. Best

39 My Evening Prayer: Poem, Robert Johnson

Columns:

2 From the Editor: The color of perception, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Hellzapoppin: Satan speaks, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: A plentiful harvest of hearts, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: Grieve with the grieving, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The dwelling place of God, Br. Daniel Korn

34 Faith Hits Home: Memories: Seek inspiration and healing, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

In Every Issue:

4 Contributors

4 Mail

35 Around the Table

36 A Word from the Pope

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

38 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side