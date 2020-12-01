Cover Story

10 The Infancy Narratives: Two Gospels reveal the heart of Christmas with different ways of telling the miraculous story, Raymond E. Brown, SS

Features

16 Living the Season All Year Long: Advent and Epiphany teach us what Christmas is all about, Msgr. Douglas Fater

20 The Time to Celebrate St. Joseph Is Now: Why is Jesus’ earthly father the patron saint of the Catholic Church?

24 The Sweet Surrender of Christmas: Meditation: Families joined in Christ are a whispered prayer away, Mark C. McCann

28 Just Say Hi: A friendly thought from a Liguorian reader

28 Evening Prayer to Our Blessed Mother: Poem, Author unknown

30 Annunciation: Fiction: We never know when the true meaning of Christmas will catch up with us, John Kelley

Columns

2 From the Editor: Shipshape communication, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: “God, we got you something”, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: A different—and graced—time, Barbara Hughes

8 Plain Talk: Shut-eye’s rewards ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

23 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: “Do not be afraid”, Carol Monaco

29 Faith Hits Home: Embrace, wait, celebrate, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

35 Around the Table

36 A Word from the Pope

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 On the Shelf

39 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side