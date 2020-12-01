Contents
Cover Story
10 The Infancy Narratives: Two Gospels reveal the heart of Christmas with different ways of telling the miraculous story, Raymond E. Brown, SS
Features
16 Living the Season All Year Long: Advent and Epiphany teach us what Christmas is all about, Msgr. Douglas Fater
20 The Time to Celebrate St. Joseph Is Now: Why is Jesus’ earthly father the patron saint of the Catholic Church?
A Redemptorist Pastoral Publication
24 The Sweet Surrender of Christmas: Meditation: Families joined in Christ are a whispered prayer away, Mark C. McCann
28 Just Say Hi: A friendly thought from a Liguorian reader
28 Evening Prayer to Our Blessed Mother: Poem, Author unknown
30 Annunciation: Fiction: We never know when the true meaning of Christmas will catch up with us, John Kelley
Columns
2 From the Editor: Shipshape communication, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: “God, we got you something”, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: A different—and graced—time, Barbara Hughes
8 Plain Talk: Shut-eye’s rewards ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
23 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: “Do not be afraid”, Carol Monaco
29 Faith Hits Home: Embrace, wait, celebrate, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
35 Around the Table
36 A Word from the Pope
36 Bible Quiz
37 Catholic Crossword
38 On the Shelf
39 Game Answers
40 The Lighter Side