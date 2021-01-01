Contents
Cover Story
10 Love Is Everything: 1 Corinthians 13 reveals the key ingredient that our global family needs now more than ever,
Carole St. Laurent
Features
16 From Anger to Forgiveness: The journey to reconciliation, Joe Baumgarten
24 From “Smells and Bells” to Teaching Theology: Profiles in Service: Sr. Dianne Bergant’s life of inspiring others
26 A Protestant at Notre Dame: Meditation: A place that changes you, John Wagner
30 Gumption’s Surprises: Fiction: A new friendship with priceless lessons, Dave Bachmann
38 Seasons of Life: Photo Reflection, Text by Msgr. Douglas Fater
Columns
2 From the Editor: Much ado about everything, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
6 From the President and Publisher: Village, wake up! Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
8 Plain Talk: “I do solemnly swear…” Bible’s role on January 20 ….., Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
15 Just Live It: All of us are refugees, going home, María Ruiz Scaperlanda
23 Faith Hits Home: Be it resolved, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
29 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Exploring Marian apparitions, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
35 Around the Table
36 New! Prayer and Blessing
36 Bible Quiz
37 Catholic Crossword
40 Game Answers
40 The Lighter Side