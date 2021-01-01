Cover Story

10 Love Is Everything: 1 Corinthians 13 reveals the key ingredient that our global family needs now more than ever,

Carole St. Laurent

Features

16 From Anger to Forgiveness: The journey to reconciliation, Joe Baumgarten

24 From “Smells and Bells” to Teaching Theology: Profiles in Service: Sr. Dianne Bergant’s life of inspiring others

26 A Protestant at Notre Dame: Meditation: A place that changes you, John Wagner

30 Gumption’s Surprises: Fiction: A new friendship with priceless lessons, Dave Bachmann

38 Seasons of Life: Photo Reflection, Text by Msgr. Douglas Fater

Columns

2 From the Editor: Much ado about everything, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

6 From the President and Publisher: Village, wake up! Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

8 Plain Talk: “I do solemnly swear…” Bible’s role on January 20 ….., Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Just Live It: All of us are refugees, going home, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

23 Faith Hits Home: Be it resolved, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

29 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Exploring Marian apparitions, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

35 Around the Table

36 New! Prayer and Blessing

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

40 Game Answers

40 The Lighter Side