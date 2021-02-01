Cover Story

10 Life as a Lenten Journey: Are We There Yet? Adapted from Everyday Catholic

Features

14 Reprieves! When disasters are averted, we want to know why, Jim Auer

20 Reputable Men: Deacons travel a long and winding road to serve God, his Church, and us, anonymous

24 A Saint in Sneakers: Carlo Acutis’ brief time on earth serves as a model for today’s teens, Fr. Byron miller CSSr

28 “I Pray for Your Good” (Psalm 122): Profiles in Service: “Friendship is part of our relationship with God,”

says Sr. Rosa Rauth.

30 Faithful Love: Meditation: A couple’s decades of fidelity to Church and their union, Mark Mccann

34 Who Loves You More? Fiction: Perspectives change with age, and that’s OK! Jeanne Heal-osolinsky

Columns

2 From the Editor: Family life: Lessons in work, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

6 From the President and Publisher: Tarnished treasures, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

8 Plain Talk: New life for sacramentals ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

9 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Prayers, perseverance, patience, Carol monaco

19 Just Live It: Patron of the anxious, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

27 Faith Hits Home: Love’s stages, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

33 Around the Table

37 Game Answers

38 Prayer and Blessing

38 Bible Quiz

39 Catholic Crossword

40 The Lighter Side