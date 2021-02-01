Contents
Cover Story
10 Life as a Lenten Journey: Are We There Yet? Adapted from Everyday Catholic
Features
14 Reprieves! When disasters are averted, we want to know why, Jim Auer
20 Reputable Men: Deacons travel a long and winding road to serve God, his Church, and us, anonymous
24 A Saint in Sneakers: Carlo Acutis’ brief time on earth serves as a model for today’s teens, Fr. Byron miller CSSr
28 “I Pray for Your Good” (Psalm 122): Profiles in Service: “Friendship is part of our relationship with God,”
says Sr. Rosa Rauth.
30 Faithful Love: Meditation: A couple’s decades of fidelity to Church and their union, Mark Mccann
34 Who Loves You More? Fiction: Perspectives change with age, and that’s OK! Jeanne Heal-osolinsky
Columns
2 From the Editor: Family life: Lessons in work, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
6 From the President and Publisher: Tarnished treasures, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
8 Plain Talk: New life for sacramentals ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
9 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Prayers, perseverance, patience, Carol monaco
19 Just Live It: Patron of the anxious, María Ruiz Scaperlanda
27 Faith Hits Home: Love’s stages, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
33 Around the Table
37 Game Answers
38 Prayer and Blessing
38 Bible Quiz
39 Catholic Crossword
40 The Lighter Side