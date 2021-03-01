Cover Story

10 God’s Conduit of Care: Caring for the abandoned isn’t someone else’s job. It’s ours. Michael T. Best

Features

15 A Vision of America: Guest Editorial, Honorable Thomas Lacross

16 Power to the Mustard Seed: Faith—food from God—energizes us to inspire. Even the “Nones.” Joe Baumgarten

22 Vatican Radio: Evangelizing to the world, Peter Mayeux

26 “For God So Loved the World” (John 3:16) Profiles in Service: The hopes of a pioneering nun at ninety

28 Dante’s Journey through Hell: Pictorial: From Dante Alighieri’s Inferno

31 Acts of Grace: Simple Things to Do for Others: First of a new series, Liguori Publications Staff

32 Her Sister’s Keeper: Fiction: “Please, God!” S. Keyron McDermott

34 Day-old Bread: Meditation: Lessons of a rich life, Craig D. Lounsbrough, MDiv, LPC

Columns

2 From the Editor: Painful, necessary work: Parents walk a mile in teachers’ shoes, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Riddled with faith, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: A confident Lent, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

8 Plain Talk: Check the sources ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

14 Faith Hits Home: Give in, give up, give out, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: A closer look at Our Lady of Light, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

36 Prayer and Blessing

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 Game Answers

39 Around the Table

40 The Lighter Side