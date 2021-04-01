Cover Story

10 A Real Wonder Woman: Mary of Magdala blazes our trail to Easter, Kathleen M. Murphy

Features

14 God Is My Co-Parent: Life with kids zooms by, so watch for the Lord’s gifts of great worth, Dawn Allred-Kraemer, PhD

18 Power Equal to the Task: Simon’s journey up Golgotha carries meaning for all with crosses to bear, Bob Blundell

24 “Salvation Is Not about Saving My Soul.” Profiles in Service: A retired teacher tells what she learned from others.

26 Kind Words Echo: Meditation, Laura Lee Perkins

27 Stewardship of the Earth: Simple Things to Do for Others: How to save 1,800 gallons of water and two dozen more tips,

Liguori Publications Staff

28 Life Begins at 130: Fiction, Jennifer Leeper

34 Hope Blossoms: Book Excerpt: Spring Meditations, John Bartunek, LC, StHD

39 The Servant Girl at Emmaus: Poem, Denise Levertov

Columns

2 From the Editor: Liguorian’s first-everReaders’ Choice Awards , Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: “The best name for God”, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Remember who we are , María Ruiz Scaperlanda

8 Plain Talk: New-look, hybrid parishes ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

22 Faith Hits Home: In Jesus’ passion and today’s crisis, we find one holy presence, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

23 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Wed to a heavenly plan, Carol Monaco

In Every Issue

4 Mail, Contributors

32 Game Answers

36 Bible Quiz

36 Prayer and Blessing

37 Catholic Crossword

38 Around the Table

40 The Lighter Side