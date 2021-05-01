Liguorian Editor

Elizabeth Herzing is Editor and Circulation Manager for Liguorian. Ms. Herzing (known simply as “Liz” around the office) has a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication with emphasis in journalism. In a previous life, she worked on the other side of the desk as a reporter for the Belleville News Democrat and Ladue News (a society magazine). She also has freelance experience as a copy writer/editor. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, hiking, and jewelry making.