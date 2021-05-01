Contents
Cover Story
10 Got Happiness? Finding Bliss Is No Trivial Pursuit, Joe Baumgarten
Features
7 Self-Love: Simple Things to Do for Others, Liguori Publications Staff
9 My Cup: Poem, Glenda Wiegard
14 Cross-Training: Catholics making time to shape up soul and body, Ray Cavanaugh
24 A Father & Son’s Devotion: “Ite Ad Ioseph,” I said to my father “Go to Joseph.” Joseph Russell Baumgarten, Jr.
26 A Nun’s Practice: Profiles in Service: The wisdom of “Sister Storyteller”
28 Relax. Enjoy. Repeat: Pictorial: Time for a real vacation, Andrew Tran-Chung
32 Sodie-Can Angel: Fiction, Dave Bachmann
36 Precious Epistles: Meditation: Letters from loving hands, Ken Neuser
Columns
2 From the Editor: Grandma’s Chair, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: Eroding Reality, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: “An Incomparable Role” María Ruiz Scaperlanda
8 Plain Talk: Invisible Man ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
18 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Unimaginable Holy Light, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR
31 Faith Hits Home: A Model for All Men, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
34 Game Answers
35 Around the Table
38 Bible Quiz
38 Prayer and Blessing
39 Catholic Crossword
40 The Lighter Side