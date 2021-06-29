Cover Stories

10 Understanding Alcoholism: Alcohol addiction erodes lives and relationships—but there’s hope,

Fr. Ted Lawson, CSSr

31 Wisdom for Our Times, J. R. R. Tolkien Features

Features

16 On Shaky Ground: Financial stress may toll last bell for Old St. Mary’s, a 1906 quake survivor,

Fr. Byron Miller, CSSR

20 Warming Souls: KNOM radio in Alaska: a lifeline to God and life itself for fifty years, KJ McElwee and Joseph Albino

24 Grace Upon Grace: Profiles in Service: Each ministry in which she served prepared, Sr. Carol Falkner

26 Generational Chit-chat: Meditation: The joys of a phone call with your grandchild, Ken Neuser

28 “Red Nuns” Shake a Leg to Honor Pandemic Workers

29 A Prayer on World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, First commemoration is on July 26,

Fr. Maurice J. Nutt, CSsR

30 A Fun Weekend: Simple Things to Do for Others

32 More Than a Sunflower: Fiction, Charlene Hoyt

38 Life’s Journey: Poem, Glenda Wiegard

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

35 Game Answers

36 Prayer and Blessing

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

39 Around the Table

40 The Lighter Side

Columns

2 From the Editor: Sword thrusts or healing? Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

6 From the President and Publisher: Driven by vengeance, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Who’s in your saint posse? María Ruiz Scaperlanda

8 Plain Talk: God’s reflection ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home: A shared loss, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

19 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Time to follow, Carol Monaco