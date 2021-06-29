Contents
Cover Stories
10 Understanding Alcoholism: Alcohol addiction erodes lives and relationships—but there’s hope,
Fr. Ted Lawson, CSSr
31 Wisdom for Our Times, J. R. R. Tolkien Features
Features
16 On Shaky Ground: Financial stress may toll last bell for Old St. Mary’s, a 1906 quake survivor,
Fr. Byron Miller, CSSR
20 Warming Souls: KNOM radio in Alaska: a lifeline to God and life itself for fifty years, KJ McElwee and Joseph Albino
24 Grace Upon Grace: Profiles in Service: Each ministry in which she served prepared, Sr. Carol Falkner
26 Generational Chit-chat: Meditation: The joys of a phone call with your grandchild, Ken Neuser
28 “Red Nuns” Shake a Leg to Honor Pandemic Workers
29 A Prayer on World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly, First commemoration is on July 26,
Fr. Maurice J. Nutt, CSsR
30 A Fun Weekend: Simple Things to Do for Others
32 More Than a Sunflower: Fiction, Charlene Hoyt
38 Life’s Journey: Poem, Glenda Wiegard
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
35 Game Answers
36 Prayer and Blessing
36 Bible Quiz
37 Catholic Crossword
39 Around the Table
40 The Lighter Side
Columns
2 From the Editor: Sword thrusts or healing? Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
6 From the President and Publisher: Driven by vengeance, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: Who’s in your saint posse? María Ruiz Scaperlanda
8 Plain Talk: God’s reflection ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
15 Faith Hits Home: A shared loss, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
19 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Time to follow, Carol Monaco