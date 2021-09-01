Contents
Cover Story
10 Holy Monuments: Basilicas in Rome pay homage to brave Christians whose homes served as our first churches, Rita Mantone
Features
16 Understanding the Alcoholic: Part two of five: Misconceptions abound about a disease where recovery can be real, Fr. Ted Lawson, CSsR
22 Portraits of Prayer: Pictorial: Icons enable us to see where God is revealed, Barbara Hughes, Iconography by Sr. Louisa Olmo, OSsR and The Redemptoristine Sisters of Dublin, Ireland
25 All Storms Shall Pass: Poetry, Michael T. Best
26 “Remain in Me, as I Remain in You” (John 15:4) Profiles in Service: Sr. Joan Ridley, OSB
28 Extraordinary Joe: Six decades of reverence for dignity, Sr. Michelle Emmerich, SSND
32 Mind Your P’s and Q’s: Fiction: Art, love, and serendipity, Dave Bachmann
38 World at War and Stability at Home: Meditation: The bonds of family and school, Ken Neuser
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
31 Around the Table
35 Game Answers
36 Prayer and Blessing
36 Bible Quiz
37 Catholic Crossword
40 The Lighter Side
Columns
2 From the Editor: Exercising responsibility, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: A pro-vaccine parable, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: One beating heart, María Ruiz Scaperlanda
8 Plain Talk: The only choice, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
15 Faith Hits Home: Changing forward 15, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The story of miraculous medals begins with an apparition, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR