Cover Story

10 Holy Monuments: Basilicas in Rome pay homage to brave Christians whose homes served as our first churches, Rita Mantone

Features

16 Understanding the Alcoholic: Part two of five: Misconceptions abound about a disease where recovery can be real, Fr. Ted Lawson, CSsR

22 Portraits of Prayer: Pictorial: Icons enable us to see where God is revealed, Barbara Hughes, Iconography by Sr. Louisa Olmo, OSsR and The Redemptoristine Sisters of Dublin, Ireland

25 All Storms Shall Pass: Poetry, Michael T. Best

26 “Remain in Me, as I Remain in You” (John 15:4) Profiles in Service: Sr. Joan Ridley, OSB

28 Extraordinary Joe: Six decades of reverence for dignity, Sr. Michelle Emmerich, SSND

32 Mind Your P’s and Q’s: Fiction: Art, love, and serendipity, Dave Bachmann

38 World at War and Stability at Home: Meditation: The bonds of family and school, Ken Neuser

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

31 Around the Table

35 Game Answers

36 Prayer and Blessing

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

40 The Lighter Side

Columns

2 From the Editor: Exercising responsibility, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: A pro-vaccine parable, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: One beating heart, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

8 Plain Talk: The only choice, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home: Changing forward 15, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The story of miraculous medals begins with an apparition, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR