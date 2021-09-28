Contents
Features
16 Saints Between Our Shores: They helped shape who we are, Peter Mayeux
20 What Would St. Alphonsus Do?
22 Sr. Agnette Bengal, SCC: Profiles in Service: A sister’s ninety-plus years of religious life
24 Understanding the Spouse of an Alcoholic: Part three of five: The codependent Fr. Ted Lawson, CSsR
29 Simple Things to Do for Others
30 Broken Dreams: Fiction: God’s grace at work, Bob Blundell
34 Prayers for the Time Being: Poetry: A new one, another at fifty, Glenda Wiegard, Fr. Max Pauli
38 God’s Majesty Inspires Prayer: Meditation: Life…all about us, Honorable Tom LaCross
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
35 Around the Table
36 Prayer and Blessing
36 Bible Quiz
37 Catholic Crossword
40 Game Answers
40 The Lighter Side
Columns
2 From the Editor: Committing to integrity, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: Where are the better angels? Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
7 Just Live It: Proclaiming “Eukharistía” on an October road, María Ruiz Scaperlanda
8 Plain Talk: Navigating women’s health care ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
15 Faith Hits Home: Time to clean up! Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
28 The Redeemer, Mary, and You Don’t offend, amend, Carol Monaco