Features

3 2020–21 Readers’ Choice Awards: You told Liguorian what you like best!

14 Renewed Understanding: Guest Editorial: A call to a deeper dialogue on race, Fr. Steve Benden, CSsr

16 Understanding the Child from an Alcoholic Home: Part four of five: Damaging disease also takes its toll on the kids, Fr. Ted Lawson, CSsR

22 That Old-time Religion: Meditation: Good enough for Mom—and me, Dawn Allred-Kraemer, PhD

28 Who Will Join God in Paradise? Do all or some “enter through the narrow gate” to heaven?

Joe Baumgarten and Anthony Digmann

32 Miles to Go: Fiction: Retiree Dr. Butch, dog Sundance, and God heal hearts, Charlene Hoyt

39 The Forest: Poem, Michael T. Best

In Every Issue

4 Contributors

4 Mail

35 Game Answers

36 Prayer and Blessing

36 Bible Quiz

37 Catholic Crossword

38 Around the Table

40 The Lighter Side

Columns

2 From the Editor: Memories old, memories new, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Challenges left and right, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: A pandemic’s only constant, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

7 Faith Hits Home: Lessons from a turkey, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

8 Plain Talk: Duty calls ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

9 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The silent call of Mary, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR