Contents
Features
3 2020–21 Readers’ Choice Awards: You told Liguorian what you like best!
14 Renewed Understanding: Guest Editorial: A call to a deeper dialogue on race, Fr. Steve Benden, CSsr
16 Understanding the Child from an Alcoholic Home: Part four of five: Damaging disease also takes its toll on the kids, Fr. Ted Lawson, CSsR
22 That Old-time Religion: Meditation: Good enough for Mom—and me, Dawn Allred-Kraemer, PhD
28 Who Will Join God in Paradise? Do all or some “enter through the narrow gate” to heaven?
Joe Baumgarten and Anthony Digmann
32 Miles to Go: Fiction: Retiree Dr. Butch, dog Sundance, and God heal hearts, Charlene Hoyt
39 The Forest: Poem, Michael T. Best
In Every Issue
4 Contributors
4 Mail
35 Game Answers
36 Prayer and Blessing
36 Bible Quiz
37 Catholic Crossword
38 Around the Table
40 The Lighter Side
Columns
2 From the Editor: Memories old, memories new, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart
5 From the President and Publisher: Challenges left and right, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR
6 Just Live It: A pandemic’s only constant, María Ruiz Scaperlanda
7 Faith Hits Home: Lessons from a turkey, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie
8 Plain Talk: Duty calls ….. Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR
9 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The silent call of Mary, Br. Daniel Korn, CSsR