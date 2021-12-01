Cover Story

10 The Brightest Days of Advent : If you “miss” the early season, make its last week memorable with reflections, Scripture, and prayers, Msgr. Douglas Fater

Features

9 Simple Things to Do for Others at Christmas, Liguori Publications Staff

14 Climbing Off the Roller Coaster of Alcoholism: Life-giving options await the afflicted and those who live with them, Fr. Ted Lawson, CSsR

20 “My Name is Denis, and I’m an Alcoholic.” A man’s story of recovery includes his entry into the priesthood., Fr. Denis Ryan, CSsR

24 A Christmas Lullaby: Book Excerpt, Fr. Joseph Maier, CSsR

26 Sr. Mary Patricia Quinn, CSJ: Profiles in Service: “Without God, not over the threshold; with God, over the sea.”

28 Amore Delizioso: Meditation: A celebration for a saint sparks the life of a family that loves to cook up a feast, Lucille Cortese

30 The Crèche: More than Christmas Decor, William Egan

34 The Classy Lady of Christmas Eve: Fiction, Fr. Thomas H. Cosgrove, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Columnists

33 Around the Table

37 Game Answers

38 Bible Quiz/Prayer and Blessing

39 Catholic Crossword

40 The Lighter Side

Columns

2 From the Editor: Fear not! Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: A treasure found, a lesson learned, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

7 Just Live It: The “specialness” of Advent, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

8 Plain Talk: Are you listening? The Pope convokes a synod, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

19 Faith Hits Home: There’s no place like hope, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

23 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The Virgin Mother is a gift of the Holy Trinity 23, Carol Monaco