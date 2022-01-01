Features

10 Sonnets for Church Seasons: Inspiring poems and photos accompany you on a journey through our liturgical year, Sasha A. Palmer

7 Simple Things to Do for Others: Love Thy Neighbor(hood), Liguori Publications Staff

16 Only Grace Can Explain: A prisoner opens his soul to the Almighty as he yearns for a new life, Jim Auer

20 Poem: Beginning Anew: A poem for the New Year, Br. Dan Korn Retires

20 A salute to a Liguorian columnist

22 Profiles in Service: A Focus on Evangelization: “No human mistake will destroy

the Church.” Deacon Ralph Torrelli

24 Will You Step Up or Step Aside? Being ordinary doesn’t define us, Craig Lounsbrough, MDiv, Lpc

28 Meditation: Bobby Sunshine: Love joins with the nudges of the Holy, Happy Spirit, Sr. Mary Ann Miller

32 Fiction: Special Nights: Unexpected gifts can be manifested in adoration’s silence, Charlene Hoyt

Columns

2 From the Editor : Listen Up! Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Another Year, a Different Me, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It : A Prayerful Resolution, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

8 Plain Talk : A Broken Supply Chain, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home : Stay Connected to the Vine, Sarah Christmyer

21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The Meaning of “Yes” Carol Monaco

In Every Issue

4 Columnists

4 Mail

36 New! Word Search

36 New! Scripture Scoop

37 Catholic Crossword

38 Around the Table

40 The Lighter Side