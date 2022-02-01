Features

9 Simple Things to Do for Others: Showing Spousal Love, Liguori Publications Staff

10 The Science of Religion: After years of studies, doctors link going to church with good health for body and soul, Robert E. Justus, MD

16 The Truth about Anger, Resentment, Forgiveness, Trust: Why did Jesus emphasize forgiving? Fr. Gary Lauenstein CSsR

20 Profiles in Service: Exemplifying God’s Goodness “Especially during this pandemic, people are responding to the needs of others.” Deacon Gerald “Jerry” Stoverink

22 In Memoriam: Anne Rice Goes Home: Redemptorists shed lighton the life of an acclaimed author, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

26 Book Excerpt: Mercy’s Heroes: In Thailand, fight for human dignity includes a camp-out and a Top Gun, Tom Crowley

30 Meditation: Love is for Giving: Make the best of the hand you’re dealt, Don Hall

32 Fiction: Condo Life: In a wee village, it can be good, bad, and pretty ugly, with lots of lessons, Anonymous

Columns

2 From the Editor: Learning the Slanguage, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Premature Death, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Living Faith-fully, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

8 Plain Talk: Advancing Their Cause, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home: Memorializing Blessings, Sarah Christmyer

25 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Between Now and Not Yet, Br. Larry Lujan, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Columnists

4 Mail

37 Around the Table

38 Word Search

38 Scripture Scoop

39 Catholic Crossword

40 The Lighter Side