Features

10 Saint Patrick: His little-known true story of courage—in his own words, Dawn Allred-KraEmer, PhD

14 Shedding Light on Our Faith: Luminous Mysteries “bring out the Christological depth of the rosary.” Sara Beth Meyer

18 Profiles in Service: We Can’t Tell God “Not Yet” Forever, God is good all the time!” Deacon Gary Thomas Levy

20 Long-hauling: An inside view from a long-term COVID-19 patient, Jim Auer

26 Pip Brennan: He elevated Mardi Gras and fine dining in the French Quarter, Fr. Byron Miller, CSSR

30 Meditation: The World on a Cross: An intricate sculpture invites you to Christ and those he loves, text and art by francisca

32 Fiction: Friendship Keepers, Sorry! is more than a board game, little girls learn. It’s a big word! Ronica Stromberg

35 Simple Things to Do for Others: Lenten Graces, Liguori Publications Staff

38 Liguori Publications 75th Anniversary: In the 1960’s: Answering the Anxious

Columns

2 From the Editor: Results of the “Greater Good” Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher : People of the Lies, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: His Name, Our Answer, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

7 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Exemplars of Commitment, Carol Monaco

8 Plain Talk: Fuel for Renewal, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

9 Faith Hits Home: Creating a Clean Start, Sarah Christmyer

In Every Issue

4 Columnists

4 Mail

25 Around the Table

36 Word Search

36 Scripture Scoop

37 Catholic Crossword

40 The Lighter Side