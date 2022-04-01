Features

9 Movie Review: Father Stu: Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson star in a film about the power of redemption,

Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

10 Awaken to a Life in Christ: Vatican II called laity to “the fullness of Christian life”; laypeople now play essential roles in the Church, Bonnie Lemelle Abadie

14 Agony in the Garden: A painting and a poem invite us to explore Gethsemane, francisca

16 Praying through Chaos: Weaving prayer into the tapestry of your day, Sara Beth Meyer

22 World Ignores Persecution of Christians in Nigeria: And that nation’s government does little to stem the atrocities,

Ray Cavanaugh

26 Profiles in Service: Christ “Frees Us from the Prison of Our Shame” “I have experienced what perfect love is.”

Deacon Billy Chen

28 Meditation: Our Lord as Guest and Host: Christ teaches us how to fulfill both important roles, Bernadeane M. Carr, STL

30 Fiction: It Can Happen to Anyone: But homelessness isn’t hopelessness. Just ask little Brianna and her folks,

TheresaFrench

34 Simple Things to Do for yourself: Building Spirituality, Liguori Publications Staff

Columns

2 From the Editor: Stormy Thinking, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher : An Imbalanced Approach, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Omnipresent Grace, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

8 Plain Talk: Tempered Joy at the Vigil, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

21 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Love Like Mary, Br. Larry Lujan, CSsR

29 Faith Hits Home: Skinned Knees and Glory, Sarah Christmyer

In Every Issue

4 Columnists

4 Mail

35 Around the Table

36 Word Search

36 Scripture Scoop

37 Catholic Crossword

40 The Lighter Side