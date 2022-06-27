Features

10 Listening “The highest form of love.”—Paul Tillich, philosopher, Bonnie LeMelle Abadie

16 Christ Lives in the Mundane: To develop your devotion to Christ alone, put our Lord in all your tasks, Jim Still-Pepper

20 Profiles in Service “Prayer Is Our Consent to God’s Presence in Us.” “I’m both the newest and oldest” man at the seminary studying for the priesthood. —Deacon Bruce Scott

22 The Shrine of the Grotto of the Redemption: A priest’s homage to Christ in stone, Peter Mayeux

27 Simple Things to Do for Others: Ways to Give Kids a Mental Boost, Liguori Publications Staff

28 Meditation: Faith in God’s Unconditional Love: Our Creator’s gift nourishes three relationships Christ said we need, Charlie Young

30 Fiction: Strangers No More: Gifts shared, a bond sealed, Sheila m. Cronin

Columns

2 From the Editor: Stay Steadfast in Trials, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: Hollywood’s Violent Streak, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: Mirroring Life Step by Step, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

8 Plain Talk: The Fruit Seniors Bear, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 Faith Hits Home: Lessons of a Fallen Tree, Sarah Christmyer

26 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: The Strength of Mary, Br. Larry Lujan, CSsR

In Every Issue

4 Columnists

4 Mail

34 Around the Table

36 Word Search

36 Scripture Scoop

37 Catholic Crossword

40 The Lighter Side