Features

10 The Grace of Grandparenting: This rite of passage can deliver spiritual epiphanies and a barrel of fun, Kathy Coffey

16 New Bridges of Faith: A school day and a summer in the life of a seminarian reveal hope for Catholics crossing into the future, Andrew D. Tran-Chung

20 Profiles in Service: His Mother Inspired Him to Serve “Mom raised my siblings and me as Catholics after my father’s passing when she was only twenty, ”Deacon Hai B. Hoang

22 Enroll in the “School of Love”: In marriage, dialogue unlocks the door to communication, Fr. Rob Ruhnke, CSsR

27 Simple Things to Do for Others: Caring for the Sick, Liguori Publications Staff

28 Meditation: The Fringe:Life on the periphery teaches lessons that can hurt and then heal, Teri Carlson

30 Fiction: A Life Tangled in History: Does the past have to repeat itself? Dennis Lambert

Columns

2 From the Editor: And Now, Come What May, Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

5 From the President and Publisher: The Age of Mortality, Fr. Byron Miller, CSsR

6 Just Live It: The Joy of Messy Goodness, María Ruiz Scaperlanda

8 Plain Talk: A Holy Year with Vatican II, Most Reverend Bruce Lewandowski, CSsR

15 The Redeemer, Mary, and You: Cross and Sorrows, Carol Monaco

26 Faith Hits Home: A Peace that Lasts, Sarah Christmyer

In Every Issue

4 Columnists

4 Mail

35 Around the Table

36 Word Search

36 Scripture Scoop

37 Catholic Crossword

40 The Lighter Side