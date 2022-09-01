Cross and Sorrows

This month, we Catholics commemorate the Exaltation of the Holy Cross and Our Lady of Sorrows on back-to-back days, September 14 and 15. What can we glean from the feast and the memorial, respectively, while also enduring sufferings in our society and our world? Through Jesus and Mary, we see the power of persevering love.

Let’s be clear. God does not want us to suffer, but suffering exists in our world as humanity continues to pull away from heaven’s grace. That is why we have a mission when we choose to walk in Christ’s footsteps, with our Blessed Mother by our side.

Because of his love of God and humanity, Christ took the cross upon himself in order to open the door to heaven for us. “Whoever wishes to come after me must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow me,” said Jesus to his disciples in Mark 8:34. Uniting our cross with Jesus, we partake in our Lord’s saving mission of love for ourselves and our world.

Jesus also assured us: “Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am meek and humble of heart; and you will find rest for yourselves. For my yoke is easy, and my burden light” (Matthew 11:29–30). How do we reconcile Christ’s easy yoke with the cross?

We would have heaven on earth if every person followed the Lord’s commandments. Until that day comes, we bear humanity’s burdens. God knows the crosses we bear. With heaven’s graces, we have love’s strength to overcome our trials so that goodness prevails.

Remember, the Mother of God had sorrows: Simeon’s prophecy, the flight into Egypt, the loss of young Jesus, meeting Jesus on the road to Calvary, Jesus’ crucifixion, removal of his body from the cross, and Jesus’ burial. With God’s loving grace, Mary had strength to overcome her profound grief and witness the joyful hope of her Son’s resurrection.

Love triumphs! This love in Mary’s Immaculate Heart, united with the Sacred Heart of Jesus, was and is more powerful than any sorrow. Jesus and Mary share this love with every open heart.

Our hearts will never harden when we follow Christ’s way of the cross, with Mary’s maternal support. Our strength will bring others into their embrace. We keep faith, hope, and love alive, not just for ourselves, but for all.

May our lives alleviate suffering by drawing our world closer to heaven. Amen!