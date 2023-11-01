Cure for Chirstmas Blues

Many people—particularly Jews—believe this rather paradoxical expression: “The remedy precedes the injury.” The Hebrew הקדמת‭ ‬תרופה‭ ‬למכה literally translates to “get in front of it while you still can.” What does this mean and how does it relate to the seasons of Advent and Christmas?

On the twenty-fifth of December, believers celebrate two profound mysteries: a virgin birth and a triune deity. In the minds of most logical thinkers, these two concepts are mishegoss, Yiddish for “crazy, useless ideas that make no sense.” How can a virgin give birth to a child? Absurd! And how can her child also be the second of three persons who are united into one God? Unthinkable! Consequently, the “reason for the season” becomes a conundrum, and what should be a cause for emotional joy could turn into irrational blues instead.

The “cure” or “enlightenment” for these mental quandaries lies in the four weeks prior to Christmas, namely the season of Advent.