“God, We Got You Something”

I recently discovered—to my great dismay—that a US government agency made a clerical error when it issued my Social Security number decades ago. They mistakenly recorded that I was born two days later than my actual date of birth. However, it would have been far easier if my mother had simply stayed in labor for an additional forty-eight hours than it was for me to get this bureaucratic mistake corrected.

In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that the whole world should be enrolled….So all went to be enrolled, each to his own town.

Luke 2:1, 3

Did Caesar issue an empire-wide bureaucratic decree, and did it chronologically coincide with the birth of Jesus? Not all scholars agree on these matters, but some posit that Luke’s narrative could in fact be historically accurate. Moreover, there is a debate about the nature of the decree: Was it a census for tax purposes or an oath of allegiance sworn to the emperor?

Regardless if the decree’s exact purpose remains uncertain, Luke’s narrative necessitated that Joseph and his wife in her ninth month had to travel ninety miles from Nazareth to Bethlehem for Joseph to register in the town of his birth. (If Byzantine government regulations today often lack practicality, at least we can be thankful for electronic filing!) The weary travelers couldn’t find lodging in a town already overcrowded with other registrants, so they found shelter in a stable where the Son of God was born.

More than thirty years later, authorities dispatched spies to catch the Son of God in his speech so that he might be handed over to the governor. They asked Jesus if it was lawful or not to pay tribute to Tiberius Caesar, so he asked for a coin that could be used to pay the annual poll tax to Caesar. Evidently, Jesus wasn’t in possession of one since he was an itinerant without taxable income. He asked, “Whose image and name does it bear?” They replied, “Caesar’s.” So, he said to them, “Then repay to Caesar what belongs to Caesar and to God what belongs to God” (see Luke 20:20–25). To his adversaries, Jesus implied that, unlike himself, they were the ones who used these coins and therefore they recognized the emperor’s sovereignty. His oath of loyalty was to God his Father.

In December, a generous amount of currency bearing various images and names exchanges hands for noble causes: to see the wonder of Christmas in children and in other loved ones as they open their gifts; to remember those who are forgotten; to support charities with end-of-year tax deductions. You get the picture. In giving to these worthy recipients, we also give to God what belongs to him—our heartfelt gratitude for finally revealing his face to us in the Infant Jesus. Through him, with him, and in him, every present wrapped, every cookie baked, every dollar donated—all our charitable acts in the spirit of this season—bear God’s divine imprint!

Above all, Christmas is about giving back to God what belongs to God: the gift of our very self, reimaged and redeemed in the name of his only begotten Son. Make it the gift that keeps on giving!