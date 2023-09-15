God’s in the Details

I was recently pondering in quiet prayer time—and struggling with—the words on loss and grief from Thomas à Kempis’ Imitation of Christ: “If you can be still and suffer awhile, you shall without doubt see the help of God come in your need.”

A short time later, I heard the following from a contemporary source that expanded my developing understanding of suffering: “Maybe you’re not supposed to get over it. Some things you can’t move past. They scar you—change you permanently.” It may surprise you to know that the source of this wisdom was Agent May, speaking to her friend and boss Agent Coulson in an episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on TV.

To read more, subscribe to Liguorian.