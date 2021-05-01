Got Happiness?

Americans live in the land of opportunity. Our rights to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” are practically written in blood in the Constitution. We are surrounded by things that exist for the sole purpose of making us happy: food, drink, entertainment, vacations, endless apps on our electronics, and more.

So why are so many of us unhappy? Why are the rates of suicide, divorce, alcoholism, drug abuse, and violent crime at all-time highs? You can blame COVID-19, but we were unhappy before then, too, right? Where is the disconnect? Why can’t we find true and lasting happiness?

Peter Mayer, one of my favorite folk singers, became inspired by Isaiah 55:2 and wrote this song:

Why Pay Your Money

I made my money and I took it to the driving-fast man.

I said I would like to be driving just as fast as I can.

I need some speed and I need to be bad,

I need to win respect that I never had.

Why pay your money for what does not satisfy?

I took my new car and I drove it to the

looking-good man.

I said, “Please make me more attractive than the person

I am.”

He sold me some muscles and he shaved down my

nose,

Then got me fitted in some really neat clothes.

Why pay your money for what does not satisfy?

Now I am driving, I’m finally arriving!

Now I am looking really very good!

Now I am wondering what else to be buying.

I took what I had left and I gave it to

the Happiness Man.

I said I would like to be happy, as happy as I can.

He said, “Boy, why did you come to me last?”

Then he just smiled and he handed it back.

And he said:

“Why pay your money for what does not satisfy?”

“Why Pay Your Money,” © 1993 by Peter Mayer, used with permission; petermayer.net

Great song! But at the end, who does the musician give his money to? Who’s the elusive Happiness Man he finally found? He found no joy from a fast car or neat clothes, nor from those who made straight his ol’ crooked nose or strengthened his arms to look grand in a pose. Please, Mr. Song Man Peter! Who is the Happiness Man? We’ve been searching our whole lives!

To read more, subscribe to Liguorian.