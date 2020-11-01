Hellzapoppin: Satan Speaks

Up next, an exclusive interview during ratings sweeps month. Don’t go away! But first, a word from our sponsor.

[Thirty-second commercial from Guns R Us]

Welcome back, viewers. Every November, the Church ends its liturgical year by focusing on four last things—death, judgment, heaven, and hell. Joining us now, live-streaming from Hades, is Lucifer himself to speak about final damnation!

Q. Welcome to our program. The devil. Satan. Grim Reaper. What do I call you?

A. I was offended when John called me “the father of lies” in his Gospel. I prefer, “the father of alternative truths.”

Q. OK, Great Deceiver, tell us about your recent accomplishments.

A. I’m especially proud that fewer people now believe in the Real Presence of Christ in the Eucharist. That line from Flannery O’Connor always cracks me up: “Well, if it’s a symbol, to hell with it.” [Sinister laughter]

Q. I thought you’d say COVID-19 was your biggest new triumph. Are you satisfied with the way the virus has become a pandemic?

A. I admit this calamity has been bungled compared to the influenza pandemic a hundred years ago. Not enough death. I won’t be satisfied unless a coronavirus vaccine is more elusive than peace in the Middle East.

Q. So, what concerns you in 2020?

A. The total number of abortions fell to its lowest level since Roe v. Wade in 1973.

Q. Will the apocalypse include the cosmic and revolutionary cataclysms described in the Book of Revelation?

A. All that—and more! Like the doomsday prophets, I also long for a spectacular, Hollywood-movie-type ending, a climactic Armageddon battle between good and evil. But the secret to ending with a bang is for people to not see it coming. Then, bada-bing, bada-boom! Hellzapoppin! Widespread wailing and gnashing of teeth!

That’s why I’ve devised a three-pronged plan for Judgment Day to come so unexpectedly, a thief in the night would be easier to detect. My cunning plan calls for Doubt, Denial, Division.

[Chyron reads: Devil Delights in Undetectable D-Day]

First, doubt everything. The more conspiracy theories people invent, the better. Figuratively speaking, “An empty mind is the devil’s workshop.”

Second, deny everything. “Climate change is a hoax.” “Abortion isn’t murder.” Get the idea? Hell is paved with the bald lies of deniers!

Third, divide everyone. Tolerance, middle ground, compromise are all harder to justify when the other side is viewed not as your brother or sister, but as an opponent or adversary. Works like the devil every time—between leaders of countries, between parishioners in churches. Fanatics and extremists are legion! My motto is “Divide and conquer!”

Q. I’m afraid we’ve run out of time.

A. “Running out of time” is precisely what I’m counting on. [Image fades to black as voice trails] Until we meet again!

Q. Viewers are already responding to our three creedal questions at #fireandbrimstone:

Do you reject Satan? Ned from Poughkeepsie writes, “I doubt that evil exists.”

And all his works? “If we deny the life of the unborn, then saving the planet won’t matter,” texts Lindsey. Adam writes, “If we don’t save the planet, then we deny the life of the born and unborn to exist.”

And all his empty promises? Our respondents are equally divided on whether Satan’s promises are empty.

Now stay tuned for “Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,” a chilling episode in the mysterious underworld of Tiger King. Back by popular demand! Until next time, so long!