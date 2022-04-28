How Do We Renew?

We are in the season of renewal. Watching nature unfold and come to life in the sunlight is a lovely reminder that we too are called to experience a beautiful rebirth. As long as we remain in the light of the Holy Trinity, we will not perish from sin.

Do we truly believe we can be renewed—born again for eternal life in heaven? When we attend Mass, we say we believe that the Son of God took on the sins of the world to save us. Then why do so many of us stray from the Light of Life? For many, the effort to avoid sin is too much to bear. However, we aren’t left alone to fend for ourselves. Conquering sin upon his resurrection and ascension into God’s kingdom, our Lord provides his Holy Spirit to illuminate our lives always. This gift of the Holy Spirit is increased by the gift of the holy Eucharist—the Body and Blood of our Savior.

In other words, God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit provide all we need for our salvation. The choice to use heaven’s graces to separate us from sin is ours to make by our own free will. Therefore, the Holy Trinity gives us Mary, queen of heaven and earth, to guide our rebirth.

Mary, who was all human, lived in perfect unity with the Holy Trinity. In Mary, we see freedom from sin. Without sin to grasp her, Mary was free to unfold and grow in holiness. During her earthly lifetime, Mary became the Mother of God, our loving intercessor, and Mother of all people. With an open heart, Mary remained a conduit for the Holy Trinity to work in the world.

Our Lady shows us the way. Remember, Mary was present with the disciples at Pentecost to receive the Holy Spirit. In addition, according to St. John Paul II in his encyclical Ecclesia de Eucharistia, Mary partook in the Eucharist that the apostles celebrated as the memorial of Christ’s passion. Doing the same protects us from sin.

Therefore, let us look to Mary’s help, by her perfection and inspiration, to be renewed. Let us allow ourselves to be reborn to grow in holiness. We can be conduits for the Holy Trinity to work in the world. And the beauty that unfolds will shine upon the lives we touch with faith, hope, and love. Amen.