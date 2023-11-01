When we think of humility, what comes to mind? Meekness, lowliness, selflessness? With so much focus on pride, the road to humility is not in clear view. However, one could say we are entering the season of humility with the coming of Advent and Christmas.

The Blessed Virgin Mary became the handmaid of the Lord. “Filled with the Holy Spirit, she makes the Word visible in the humility of his flesh” (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 724). As Jesus Christ comes to us, we are meant to come to Christ—in all humility.

Therefore, beware of pride that takes us in the opposite direction of humility. “Pride goes before disaster, / and a haughty spirit before a fall. / It is better to be humble with the poor / than to share plunder with the proud” (Proverbs 16:18–19). For our salvation, our Lord entered this world poor in worldly goods. “In this poverty, heaven’s glory was made manifest” (CCC 525).

Now is a good time to train ourselves to be humble. “And all of you, clothe yourselves with humility in your dealings with one another, for: ‘God opposes the proud but bestows favor on the humble’” (1 Peter 5:5, citing Proverbs 3:34). Why? Hatred of God comes from pride (see CCC 2094).

Let us not allow pride to stop us from receiving God’s grace. “When I fed them, they were satisfied; when satisfied, they became proud, therefore they forgot me” (Hosea 13:6). As pride takes over, belief in God declines.

Thanks and Giving

Rather than taking pride, give thanks and praise to our Lord. In gratitude, let us give our entire selves to God, as Mary did, to do his will. If our pride tells us that is too much, let us remember what Christ gives to us as we contemplate the coming of Advent and Christmas.

In all humility, our Lord entered the world to sacrifice himself, giving himself completely to us in the holy Eucharist. Receiving the Body and Blood of Christ, our soul unites with Christ’s soul, enlightening our mind and filling our heart with God’s love by way of the Holy Spirit. With holy Communion (and the sacrament of reconciliation), our Lord gives us his sanctifying grace.

Therefore, let us remain truly humble—and grateful. With humility comes God’s gift of wisdom. Through wisdom we see our calling—unite with our Lord to share with one another what our Lord gives to us—faith, hope, and especially love.