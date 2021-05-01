Invisible Man

The newspaper appears on your doorstep early Saturday morning.

A bag of food is passed through a narrow window into your waiting hands.

Miraculously, your sidewalk is shoveled and the driveway is cleared after a monster snowstorm.

You open the closet door to find a crisp, pressed shirt ready to wear.

Their faces go unseen. Their names are often unknown. We benefit from their hard work and dedication. I’m referring to the people all around us who make life more comfortable and easy. A group of people who are—for the most part—invisible.

In reading through the litany of St. Joseph, I realized it says a lot about someone so unknown.

Mirror of Patience…

Spouse of the Mother of God…

Glory of Domestic Life…

Hope of the Sick…

Zealous Defender of Christ…

Protector of the Church…

Among his many titles, one is missing: Joseph the invisible. For all practical purposes, he is just that. He appears in just a few lines in the Gospels and was included in the Eucharistic Prayers only recently.

Prior to Pope Francis proclaiming 2021 as a “Year of St. Joseph” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of his being declared the patron of the universal Church, many would have no reason to think of him often.

