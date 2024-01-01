January-February 2024 Mail

It was with great surprise and delight to find a medical article written by a very erudite and caring physician, Dr. William Boyce (“A Transfiguration,” November-December 2023). Rarely are we blessed with his humble insight and his eloquence bringing us in the medical field to remember what we may have lost from our innocent beginnings in this profession. I read his article with tears in my eyes realizing that God gave us our talents to spread his love to all, regardless of appearance, or dress, or smell. Please help us, Jesus. With gratitude for Liguorian.

JAO, D.O. (Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine), Michigan

I just lost a non-communicative son, and I was really impressed with Dr. William Boyce’s ability to capture the impact of the mother’s love for her son (“A Transfiguration,” November-December 2023). As I think back over my son’s life, we talked to him, but not the way the mom did in the story. She did such a great job showing her love for her son Blake. I believe now that we could have had such talks with my son if we had tried.

CL, Michigan

I thoroughly enjoy Liguorian magazine. I read every publication from cover to cover. I hope it will not become another magazine that is not published in written form. I do not do things online or by email, and I very much enjoy every issue of the printed copy. So please continue issuing print copies of your wonderful magazine. Thank you.

SD, Florida