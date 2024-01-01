January-February 2024 The Lighter Side

Snow Daze

A first-grade teacher was helping a pupil put on his boots. Even with her pulling and him pushing, the little boots didn’t want to go on easily.

After they finally got the second boot on, the little boy said, “Teacher, they’re on the wrong feet.” They were. Unfortunately, it wasn’t any easier pulling the boots off than it was putting them on.

She managed to remain calm as they worked to get the boots back on, this time on the correct feet. Helping him into his coat, she asked, “Where are your mittens?”

He said, “I stuffed ’em in my boots.”

The teacher is on an extended leave of absence!