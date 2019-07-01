Thank you for the courageous and informative article about Islam published in February 2019. As a counterpoint to the Islamic extremists’ misapplication of the doctrine of jihad, you might have offered a little more detail about the excesses of the Crusades.

It would be hard to imagine a more sickening image of inhumanity and abject evil than the narrow alleys of Jerusalem knee-deep in the blood of Jews, Christians, and Muslims, all cut down indiscriminately by Crusaders. It’s so shortsighted and hypocritical of Christians to point the finger at others when our own history and present-day reality are so blemished with scandals and epic moral failures.

If we look for areas of agreement and seek respectful mutual understanding, instead of harping on differences and playing on stereotypes, people of good can come together in a way that will discourage the ultimate scourges of religious fanaticism and fundamentalism embraced among fringe elements common to every religious tradition. Cleaning our own house would be a good place to start, rather than gleefully obsessing over the specks in others’ eyes. Sackcloth and ashes, anyone?

—Bill C., LA

Just a note of thanks for the wonderful, eloquently stated, and entertaining “From the Editor” editorial “Vive la Différence” (April 2019). It was thoroughly enjoyable to read. Your facts and insight were right on. My hat is off to you. I just hope that everyone who reads your comments will appreciate the fullness of facts that you have outlined.

—Kathleen R., OR

Just to let you know how much I enjoyed “Then I Saw Her Face…” in your April 2019 issue. I have always delighted in Jim Auer’s stories, but I enjoyed this one tremendously. More power to him and to all of you for your great magazine.

—Phyllis F., CA

Editor’s reply: Another winner from Jim Auer begins on page 32!

Thank you, and God bless you and yours.I found the pictures which accompanied Fr. Amado Picardal’s article on the “Way of the Cross” (April 2019) to be simply stunning. Could we hear more about the artist? It’s hard to read the small print. I’m almost ninety years old.

—Henrietta K., CA

Editor’s reply: Zvonimir Atletić photographed these paintings in the Church of Holy Cross in Sisak, Croatia. The actual artist is unknown.