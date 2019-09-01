I’m writing in response to “Immigrants’ Status: Limbo” (“Plain Talk,” May-June 2019). Three of my four grandparents were immigrants. They all entered the US legally. None of them crossed deserts or stayed up late worrying about deportation. I have known many immigrants who entered the US legally, maintained the proper visas and paperwork, and paid the required fees to eventually become citizens. I have also known and heard firsthand accounts of illegal aliens who pay exorbitant fees to be transported across the desert in overloaded vehicles, those who work at low-paying jobs to avoid deportation, and those who take advantage of the US welfare system by using [false] information to carry on their criminal task of remaining in the US. In my opinion, those who condone this illegal behavior put up a verbal smoke screen by referring to illegal aliens as immigrants. Let’s get the terminology straight: immigrants enter the country legally and are welcomed with open arms by those of us who value our US citizenship. Illegal aliens are those who enter the country in ways that bypass legal methods.

—Charlie F., ID

I applaud your magazine for taking on a leadership role in discussing the complex issues of our times, all with a loving Catholic perspective. Thank you for being bold!

While the “Plain Talk” article “Immigrants’ Status: Limbo” brings a great fresh perspective, there was a misuse of terms that unfortunately set the conversation back. The article attempted to assert that immigrants are mistreated and spoken of badly, but if we use the right terms we can see that the issues facing us today focus mainly on illegal aliens. Let’s strive to treat people fairly and distinctly, instead of making sweeping judgments.

—Rita S., OH

I have to reply to the two letters in the May-June 2019 issue regarding the February article on Islam. The article was accurate. Actions of a few don’t speak for all Muslims. Muhammad did nothing unusual or sordid for someone living in that time period. And taking verses out of context isn’t any better when it’s from the Quran than it is from the Bible. On another note, the May-June “Plain Talk” is outstanding! What migrants from certain countries are forced to endure by our government is horrendous and unconscionable. Thank you for speaking out on their behalf!

—Dennis P., CA