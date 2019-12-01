I was fascinated by the approach that Fr. Bruce Lewandowski took in his article “Immigrants’ Status: Limbo” (“Plain Talk,” May-June 2019). I just returned from a (southern) border trip, and my impression on the situation is similar to Fr. Lewandowski’s. Overall, I have a sense that immigrants in our country are feeling degraded, and I question how we have acted to strip them of human dignity.

When I read the commentary from reader Charlie F. (September 2019), I felt compelled to write that recent situations are much more inhumane than previous experiences. True, my father entered through Ellis Island, but he did not need to present a single document to come here legally. Now it is almost impossible for a poor person, even an asylum seeker who is being threatened in his homeland, to enter our country.

Fr. Lewandowski mentions using resources on the website of the USCCB (United States Conference of Catholic Bishops). I suggest we do check out this and similar resources so we can dispel myths that immigrants are taking welfare and doing criminal acts. I worked with immigrants for fourteen years and I know that the majority are here for their families.

If we want to truly bear the name Christian, we must remember Jesus always welcomed the stranger, even a Samaritan woman.

—Maria S., KY

I want you to know my life, including my position as a Catholic, is richer, due in part to your magazine. There hasn’t been a time since you have been editor when I have not found an article in the magazine that fed me spiritually. Sometimes I am inspired by those who put their faith in action by reading stories that relate service to the poor and those in need in the United States and abroad.

Liguorian’s content allows readers to see biblical truths brought to life. I’ve responded to content with laughter, tears, and sometimes a mixture of both. Thank you.

—Bill Z., PA