I recently read the opinion of Dierdre on “Mary, Mother of the Delta,” on the 1950s-ish image of Mary [“Mail,” November 2019]. Yes, it would be nice if art in the Church were more historically correct. As another example, in artwork depicting the crucifixion, the nails should be in Jesus’ wrists, not his hands. We as a people of God must rise above others’ incompetence! If not, we become part of the problem and not part of the solution.

Bill B., MN

I just finished reading the article on infertility and miscarriage, [October 2019]. I thought it was good and wanted to offer some comments. In 1963, after having two children, my wife had a miscarriage. It was several months before she told me, and we talked about it. At that time, not much was said about such things. We then had four more children. It was years before we could talk about our six live children and the one we lost. At least ten years passed before we named the baby we lost and had a Mass said for the baby.

I have found the “Blessing of Parents after a Miscarriage” to be a very healing prayer. Not many people talk about miscarriage, but when they do, I offer this blessing. My wife passed away in 2018; I am thankful every day for our children.

Deacon Jim D., CA