I was saddened to read the letter to the editor by Dierdre P. [November 2019] regarding the statue of Mary of the Delta. Instead of seeing the beauty and the love of the Virgin Mary that the statue represents, she focused on the hate that seems to be spreading across our country as a means to divide us rather than unite us. The statue is not a symbol of anything more than the love of a mother for her child, who happens to be our Lord and Savior. Too many people these days see things that are not really there because of what some have placed in their heart. No one knows what Mary or our Lord looked like, and I don’t really care. It’s not the outside of the statue that matters to me but what it represents. I’m sorry to see that this reader seemingly only saw what the media has been pushing on us for the last ten years—resentment and retaliation.

Mary S., AZ

I really enjoyed the article “Our Thicker Bible” in your November 2019 publication. I am a cradle Catholic, yet I never knew why different denominations had different numbers of books in the Bible. The chart was a great visual to aid in the understanding of the topic. Keep up the very good magazine.

Carol R., TX

The “Morality Matters” article “Only Moral Fools Rush In” from November 2019 says, “The official magisterial Catholic teaching holds that human life and personhood begins at the moment of conception.” This is the sort of phrasing that leads many to believe that being prolife is essentially a Catholic, religious position. Better wording would be, “Since the discovery of human fertilization…, it has been a universally accepted scientific fact that human life begins at fertilization. The official magisterial Catholic teaching holds that personhood begins, along with human life, at conception.”

Philip L., MI