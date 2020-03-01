I enjoyed the January issue. Great job. I was most interested in reading “You Welcomed Me” (“Plain Talk”). The ID cards sound like a good starting point. Kudos to that pastor. However, I was sad to see the plan does not go a step further and include helping the recipient obtain citizenship papers as a goal! That would be truly an awesome outcome!

Sue J., MI

I fully enjoyed the fiction story, “Beyond the Mist,” by Bob Blundell (October 2019). I found it to be both insightful and touching. As a Catholic convert myself, Bob’s story is going to stay with me a long time. Keep up the beautiful content in your wonderful magazine!

Greg K., OH

Thanks for the very well-written and informative article “Our Thicker Bible” by D. D. Emmons (November 2019). I enjoyed learning more about the history of the Bible’s formation and the slight differences in content from the Protestant version. I have noted in reading the prophets that they are not in historical order related to the year they were written. Was there a reason for this when the Bible was formulated?

Adrienne H., KY

Editor’s Note: The works of the four major prophets come first: Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, and Daniel (although he isn’t counted as a prophet in the Jewish tradition). The twelve minor prophets follow: Hosea, Joel, Amos, Obadiah, Jonah, Micah, Nahum, Habakkuk, Zephaniah, Haggai, Zechariah, and Malachi. The words “major” and “minor” refer to the length of the books. Traditionally, the longer works are grouped together, followed by the shorter ones.

The article about St. Maximilian by Michael T. Best, “The Patron Saint of Our Difficult Century,” made me wonder about a sculpture that was unveiled at St. Peter’s Square in 2019 by Pope Francis. It is known as Angels Unawares. I found it surprising that the image and title reference to Hebrews 13:2 is quoted from the King James Version of the Bible. It reads: “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers: for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.”

Timothy S., TN

Editor’s note: For comparison, here is Hebrews 13:2 from the New American Bible, the Scripture version used at Mass: “Do not neglect hospitality, for through it some have unknowingly entertained angels.”