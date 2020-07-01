The April 2020 edition of Liguorian was another inspiring and helpful edition, thank you. My husband appreciated the well-written “From the President and Publisher” column (“Unsurprising Imperfections”) and so did I. Keep up the good work! I really enjoy solving the crossword puzzles with a little help from my husband (OK, sometimes a lot of help). The April issue’s recipe looks delicious and I’m looking forward to making it one of these days.

Anonymous, FL

In this day and age when hate crimes against our Jewish brothers and sisters are on the rise, I found that the “No Joke—Pun Intended” in “The Lighter Side” (March 2020) made me feel uneasy. This “funny story” implies that something terrible may happen to the Jewish boy. God is not “be good or else….” Our being good and turning to God, who is love, should not be done out of fear, but it should be a response of love for love.

Sr. Moira Q., NY

I thoroughly enjoyed the March 2020 issue. All the articles are excellent, riveting. I applaud Fr. Gary Lauenstein’s piece, “Courage Among the Dogs of War,” which showed another insight on the bloody Spanish Civil War as he wrote about the life of Blessed Pedro Romero, CSsR, who was unknown to me previously. The article on St. Clement Hofbauer, CSsR, also was very informative. And the featured fiction, “Father Center Field,” was very entertaining. Congratulations and keep up the good work on your excellent magazine.

Filomena F., CA

“From the Editor” in March, featuring the term “Hey, Boomer,” was very good, but I wanted to advise that TikTok is a mobile app popular with teenagers. There are questions about options to make a profile private and whether or not various safety restrictions on the app automatically turn off after a thirty-day period. I also read an article that discussed TikTok’s “ability for children to be sexually groomed.” [TikTok is among the “Dirty Dozen” list of companies cited by the National Center on Sexual Exploitation.] I feel there isn’t enough being done to stop this worldwide scourge.

Thank you for your wonderful magazine. I look forward to its arrival each month and pass it on to a friend.

Valerie M., NE