I’m writing in response to “Looking Immigration Right in the Eye” by James Graves (May-June 2020). I have been a loyal subscriber for thirty-plus years, and before now I’ve never read an article that made me question your magazine’s judgment. Do we really need the viewpoint of the FAIR (non-partisan) organization? Did you not know that the Southern Poverty Law Center considers FAIR to be a racist organization based on comments by their founder, John Tanton? When they state that immigrants cost our country $116 billion per year, did you ask them how they came up with that figure? They criticize the nepotism aspect of our immigration policy. If your ancestors came from Europe, you can be sure they benefited from that policy. So did millions of other Americans, including myself.

Do you think Dorothy Day would believe immigrants traveling thousands of miles to avoid gangs and war-torn countries would agree they are breaking the Tenth Commandment when they seek safety from tyrannical governments and warring drug lords?

This is a complex problem, but giving voice to a group who [seemingly] parrots our president’s talking points won’t get us closer to a solution.

Skip C., PA

Reply: The article’s author believes it is important to offer an alternative view on immigration to that promoted by many US bishops but not necessarily rank-and-file Catholics. This Catholic author is doing his job professionally in taking a stand that shows our Catholic tradition in favor of immigrants without ignoring other opinions on this controversial issue. When considering a disputed issue such as immigration, he thinks it is necessary to consider the opinions of those who differ from us, rather than to dismiss them as unworthy to be heard.

Elizabeth A. Herzing-Gebhart

Editor, Liguorian

