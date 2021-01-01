Regardless of your intent, “The Faithful Vote” (September 2020) was nonetheless an obvious attempt to morally justify voting for the political party accepting abortion; don’t try to color it otherwise. To say [in “From the Editor” in November 2020] that the article’s interpretation is like perceiving the color of a dress is to say that morality lies in the eye of the beholder and implies the doctrine of relativism. While Pope Francis may believe that matters affecting other lives are equally sacred to life in the womb, what about popes who have spoken to the contrary? The emperor has no clothes.

Philip J., New Hampshire

In response to “Plain Talk” (October 2020) and the Catholics who found themselves in a conundrum over who to vote for, Fr. Lewandowski, bless his soul, needed to remind them that the Catholic Church teaches the right to life is fundamental. Her Traditions will never fail us. We the laity have a responsibility to inform ourselves, and our loved ones, consciences, in the teaching of the Catholic Church. We need “shepherds” to reinforce those teachings when we go astray. There is no ambiguity. Catholics have to choose to protect the lives of the most innocent.

Jim M., Michigan

Chesterton once commented that most heresies are variations on the error of supporting one truth so rabidly that it becomes THE truth, while excluding or minimizing other truths of equal weight. Sadly, the pro-life movement today, while certainly far from being a heresy, has engaged in precisely that mistake. Hence the indignant firestorm of reaction to Michael Wright’s September article, which was incisively clear and masterfully written.

The reaction came from a tunnel vision which cannot (or refuses to) see things like poverty, racism, injustice, and climate change as genuine life issues which call out for redress equally with abortion. As Pope Francis pointed out, the lives of the already born are of equal value.

Jim A., Ohio

I am new subscriber and wondering if I have a truly orthodox magazine. The “Gay and Catholic” article in the October 2020 edition seems to be in need of clarification. Yes, as Catholics we do love homosexuals, but we don’t condone active same-sex sexual behavior. Also, we believe in the teachings of the Church given to us through the Catechism of the Catholic Church. It seems these points were not expressed.

Christine F., Ontario

Although the election is over, I want to comment about the article written by Michael Wright (September 2020). In my opinion, he quotes only those parts of documents from the Holy Father, Catholic Bishops, and the Catechism to confuse people by twisting their words to his way of thinking. In the end he attempts to equalize several issues with the abortion issue.

If a person is not alive, what’s the good of any right? That person’s life has been snuffed out. Like many liberal Catholics, he just wants what he wants, not what is good for mankind. He is one of the “wolves in sheep’s clothing.” I’m surprised Liguorian published this.

Anna H., Arizona

I am distressed regarding a recent article, “Our Sacred Duty” (October 2020). Citizens have worked hard to have the right to vote and I feel all should use that right. Of course, this is a difficult time. The word abortion throws people into panic. It would be nice if the Church was as vocal about racism, white supremacy, welfare rights, sex trafficking, domestic violence, fair wages, and climate control. The list is endless.

Pat, Wisconsin

This cover depicting the “Homelessness” article (November 2020) is eye-catching—the open-fingered gloves, the front facade of the cardboard house. What a Redemptorist message! Congratulations.

Don M., Louisiana

I just finished reading the November edition of Liguorian. I have to tell you that I cannot remember being so impressed and moved by every single article in an issue before. Keep up the good work!

Dick M., Wisconsin