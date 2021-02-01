Thank you for the article “The Last Touchdown” by B. G. Kelley (October 2020). It talked about neighborhood football in Philadelphia in the 1940s and featured teams from East Falls, where my brother and I lived, and Frankford, Pennsylvania. I shared it with my Philly friends, and I’m sure they will enjoy it as much as we did. I’ve attached a picture of Jim Katcavage [1934–1995], who grew up in the same neighborhood and went on to play with the New York Giants when they won the NFL championship game against the Chicago Bears in 1956, and when they lost the league championship game to the Baltimore Colts in 1958.

John N., California

I found Bradley Harper’s “My Guardian Angel” (“Meditation,” November 2020) a wonderful and fitting tribute to St. Michael, Veterans Day, and disabilities. My sister-in-law has a cousin with Klinefelter syndrome who is very disabled. She cannot speak or walk and has to live in a group home. I did not realize that those with Klinefelter syndrome could be much less disabled, so I learned something new. I plan to share the article with my sister-in-law and her family. I am sorry that Michael’s disability was too hard for him to deal with, but his life and Bradley’s story was a great tribute to them both. I hope someday in the future that I will be able to walk the Camino and also remember Michael.

Mary Ann G., Colorado

I loved the article “Matrimony as a True Sacrament” by Fr. Gary Lauenstein, CSsR, (November 2020). I have a couple of grandchildren getting married soon and plan to give each couple the article.

Barbara C., Louisiana

