I just received my January edition. Your honest approach to your “Mail” feature has me wanting to go there right away for [comments about] every recent issue. People’s opinions are so interesting, and you shared a full two pages of them this month. I love it!

Dawn A., Missouri

Thank you for publishing “The Faithful Vote” (September 2020). It was exceptional. Not too long ago, I was one of those rabid, one-issue (anti-abortion-only) voters. What came to me loud and clear this time around is that Jesus never relied on politics to promote his gospel. In fact, he knew that politics was not of this world and not of the Kingdom. Politics is not the savior. We will not advance the pro-life cause in the courts. We can only do it by changing hearts. Our holy Mother urges us to prayer and penance to make that happen.

Christine M., Iowa

I find Liguorian’s articles and letters supporting the option of voting for pro-abortion candidates disturbing and confusing. They usually cite some other characteristic of the opposing candidate that are often opinions of how certain complex social issues should be handled. Given that abortion has slaughtered millions of innocent babies, it is impossible for me to equate supporting abortion to another candidate’s position on unlawful immigration enforcement, qualifications for food stamps, or a myriad of other social issues.

It’s no different than stating in 1943 that you support Adolf Hitler and the slaughter of Jews because you approve of him lowering unemployment in Germany and approve of his food-distribution-for-the-poor programs. You’d be better off voting for no one if you disagree with the opposing candidate than approving of, for any reason, the election of a person who supports mass murder, which is exactly what abortion is.

Christopher A., Indiana