I enjoyed the Christmas issue (December 2020). I always find the writers’ columns inspiring. On a side note, let’s hope the next four years cools off the political climate and we can all agree to disagree without the harsh rhetoric.

Frank C., Pennsylvania

I keep reading articles from your magazine that are so far from what the Catholic church teaches. Note that I say “the Catholic Church,” not priests, bishops, and even a Pope who twists and misrepresents the teachings of Jesus Christ. You are so worried that you might offend or cause hurt feelings that you forget that your duty is to proclaim the truth of Jesus’ teachings to save souls. Our time here on earth is fleeting. Eternity is forever. Your duty is to proclaim the truth…[that] leads more souls to heaven. In the end, you will be answering to him who gave all of us the charge to go out and proclaim the truth to the world.

Mary R., California

I appreciate your wonderful magazine and your work to promote Catholic culture and interest in the faith. I wonder if a topic discussed in the September 2020 edition, “Faithful Citizenship,” needs continued exploration. We should continue (beyond the election) to remain in touch with our elected officials and participate in public policy decisions.

Some thoughts to consider:

We are called to follow Christ who is truth. How do we know the truth without prayer and guidance?

How do we diligently discern the truth in a world full of half-truths and conflicting information?

How do we avoid the trap of presuming our own interests are the priorities?

Do we actually understand Catholic moral principles?

Do we understand—and use—the virtue of prudence?

An ordinary Catholic laywoman in Ohio