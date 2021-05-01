The Catechism calls us to defend those persecuted. I have worked as a mental health counselor at a college counseling center for the past ten years. Thousands of hours spent listening to students have given me ample opportunity to reflect on the meaning and practice of love. When it comes to love and longing in the LGBT community, I’ll be honest: I didn’t get it. But I believe that God has been opening my mind and my heart to the plight of many among us. Through my work, I’ve witnessed the deep sorrow of these beautiful young souls. I’ve felt the pleading for acceptance on a visceral level. The primal human desire to be included, to contribute is in our DNA. How many of us have turned a blind eye to this community out of complacency, fear, and the internalization of discriminatory messages? Our duty as Christians is to alleviate the suffering of the oppressed. We, the Church, must be more clear about the Church’s stance on homosexuality. The Catechism of the Catholic Church says, “[Such persons] must be accepted with respect, compassion, and sensitivity. Every sign of unjust discrimination in their regard should be avoided” (CCC 2358). It is simply not talked about enough. We believers have a spiritual obligation to defend our LGBT brothers and sisters.

Margaret R., Vermont

I have loved your publication for almost forty years and always read it cover to cover—“The Lighter Side” first, of course. I also love your informative and thought-provoking editorials in “From the Editor.”

I read that second.

Marty C., Pennsylvania

I love your magazine! But I have a question: How come we never hear about St. Valentine on Valentine’s Day? Children and adults (likely) don’t know what they are celebrating. [Narratives say] this saint was the bishop of Terni in Italy and a martyr. There are other feast days that non-Catholics celebrate with us, like St. Patrick’s Day, Halloween, and even Christmas and Easter. Next year I would like to see something about St. Valentine and the real meaning of the day.

Jackie B., Missouri