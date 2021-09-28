Thank you so much for the story on Old St. Mary’s in San Francisco: “On Shaky Ground” (July-August 2021). The photos, especially, brought back memories of exhausting walks up California Street, not wanting to pay the cable car fare, down Grant Avenue to perhaps stop at the great parish library under the church, or to head farther downtown into Chinatown or Little Italy.

Donald M., Louisiana

Thank you for the informative and inspiring articles in every issue of Liguorian. Especially thanking Elizabeth Herzing-Gebhart for the push to action inspired by her July-August editorial: “Sword Thrusts or Healing.”

This is a request for you to task your regular writers to produce articles that create unity in the Catholic Church around our consistent pro-life beliefs. I would encourage all Catholics to take actions that you think might reduce abortions—both legal and illegal—to zero in a couple decades.

We, the people of the United States, could slowly eliminate abortion by educating all taxpayers to be more consistently pro-life. One way to do this is to allocate how our taxes are spent. Income tax forms already have a choice to fund presidential elections. A similar addition would allow you to fill in the percentage of your health and welfare taxes that you want allocated for options that would help support pro-life initiatives like pre-natal and post-natal care for mother and child; education that supports preventing inception, such as natural family planning; and scientific support of how soon after conception babies have important facilities of humanness (recognizing mom’s voice, feeling pain, etc.) and are viable outside the womb.

Mark C., California

Editor’s note: Liguorian received comments from a couple of readers asking why we published the letter from Harold D. in our July-August edition. We typically publish a sample of feedback because a reader forum helps us serve you optimally and shows you the opinions expressed about our content. At the beginning of our “Mail” column, we say “the opinions expressed don’t necessarily reflect the opinions of the editors” and “we reserve the right to edit for length, clarity, and style.” We apply rigorous fact-checking to our articles, not your letters. We thank readers who write and encourage you to continue helping to fill our column of letters!