I just read an edition of your magazine. One letter provoked this reply. The writer said, “Why would you recommend a [COVID-19] vaccination based on the tissue of aborted children? …That wrong does not make a right!”

Here’s my perspective: Just as the innocent victim of a murder committed no crime or sin, neither did the aborted baby. The use of that child’s tissue is not wrongful. Consider this: out of someone’s heinous act, there is some good. To express my point differently, the writer is correct in saying a wrong does not make a right—but the wrong was the abortion. Killing is a violation of the fifth commandment. But (in my opinion) the wrong stops there. The victim may be used to create something right and proper.

Stuart H., California

In reading the article “A Wish Your Heart Makes” in the November (2021)

edition I found (in my opinion) a misleading statement. A phrase on page 12 reads, “…specifically the anguish that African Americans have experienced since they were enslaved and forced to come to the Americas.” This seems to imply that those who brought them to America “enslaved” them. It should have read “those already enslaved.” The “enslavement” was ongoing in African tribes, and it was African chieftains who sold slaves they possessed (prisoners taken during tribal wars) to persons who arrived at their shores.

Kim W. (state or province unknown)

With reference to content published in support of the [COVID-19] vaccinations and letters to the editor expressing disapproval, I’d like to add the following: I, too, have felt dismay and uncertainty about the origins of this vaccine. I don’t have a medical background and am certainly not an epidemiologist, but I believe in the benevolent and loving presence of God. The deaths of the beautiful babies aborted is an intolerable wrong, but I believe God has brought out of this evil a life-giving remedy for an otherwise terrifying pandemic. I believe the vaccine is a gift from God, and the speed with which it was developed is a sign of his providence. Only God can bring such a profound good from such a terrible wrong.

Louis A., Kentucky