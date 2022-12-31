Marriage God’s Way

A Christian marriage is a sacred covenant between three parties: a husband, wife, and God. A husband and wife who are filled with Christ’s love will seek union and peace with one another. Keeping Christ at the center of your relationship is the one principle that promotes all others. The dynamic ingredient of a happy home is not sexual chemistry, civility, or even conflict resolution. Marriages that are spirit-filled have a greater chance of being successful. Jesus, the greatest healer of wounds, can banish bitterness and disappointment—in even the most difficult of circumstances—while restoring love and happiness.

Every vocation, including marriage, has its share of triumphs and challenges. The marriage vows are noticeably clear: “in good times and in bad, in sickness and in health.” In Mother Angelica’s words, “Holiness is not for wimps, and the cross is not negotiable, sweetheart, it’s a requirement.”

Christians recognize marriage as a sacrament that requires the spouses to serve one another. Couples are called to live out the virtue of charity as the guiding force of their marriage where care and concern for the good of the spouse and children are evident. Believing that Jesus came to serve and not to be served, couples wisely endeavor to follow the example Jesus set and to spread his message of love (see Matthew 20:28).

To read more, subscribe to Liguorian.