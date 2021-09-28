Navigating Women’s Health Care

I wrote in September about Maria, a pregnant woman whose fetus was developing abnormally and whose doctors advised she get an abortion. After talking with me at the parish church and a mother I knew whose child had had complications, Maria put her life and that of her unborn baby girl in God’s hands.

And now, the rest of the story.

The call came. It wasn’t what I hoped for. Maria had a miscarriage. Through her tears she shared her gratitude for everyone at the parish who had remembered her in prayer. She felt relieved. God had made the decision. She explained that while she was sad, she knew God had heard her prayer.

Next, a new dilemma. The doctors who advised Maria to abort her baby told her that she shouldn’t have any more children…

